Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post sales of $157.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.30 million and the highest is $158.03 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $151.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $522.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.70 million to $525.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $729.29 million, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $764.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shake Shack.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.35.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,394,366. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.06. The company had a trading volume of 398,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

