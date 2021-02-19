SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,823,000 after buying an additional 164,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,104,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,244,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after buying an additional 44,634 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 338,060 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,121,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,745,000 after buying an additional 249,600 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

