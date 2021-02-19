SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 345.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of ALLO opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

