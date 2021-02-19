SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 53,492 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.32 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

