SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,973 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $56.66 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.