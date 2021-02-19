Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$13.25

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$13.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VII. ATB Capital cut Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.48.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,526. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

