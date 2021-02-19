Service Co. International Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,276,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,887,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

