Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Sentivate has a market cap of $26.13 million and $391,299.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00062806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.77 or 0.00855346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00030943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.46 or 0.05110454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017431 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.