Sei Investments Co. Has $209.67 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432,693 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.59% of IHS Markit worth $209,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,605. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.