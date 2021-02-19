Sei Investments Co. Acquires 51,523 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,523 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $88,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $13.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $595.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $541.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.