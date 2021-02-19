SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

