Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will earn ($1.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.75). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

