Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

