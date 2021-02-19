Scotiabank Increases MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$50.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

Get MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) alerts:

MTY traded up C$1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching C$49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 91,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,521. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$58.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.34.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.