Scotiabank Increases MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$50.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

MTY traded up C$1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching C$49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 91,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,521. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$58.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.34.

About MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

