Scotiabank Boosts Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to $610.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $410.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $223.52 and a 1 year high of $480.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.25. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

