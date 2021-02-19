ScotGems (SGEM.L) (LON:SGEM) Shares Down 1.9%

ScotGems (SGEM.L) (LON:SGEM) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.66 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70.66 ($0.92). Approximately 75,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 63,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.47.

About ScotGems (SGEM.L) (LON:SGEM)

ScotGems plc operates as an investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by small cap companies across a range of sectors worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ScotGems (SGEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScotGems (SGEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.