Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 96,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,486. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $985.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

