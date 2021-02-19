Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.