Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Cut by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,877 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 5.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $36,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 370,158 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 282,793 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. 1,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,107. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

