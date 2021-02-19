Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,078,469. The stock has a market cap of $155.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

