Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.