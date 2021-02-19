Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 333,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,299,955 shares of company stock worth $72,428,394 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

