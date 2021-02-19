Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 184.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,762 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $111,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 160.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 911,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 471,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,786 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $111.73. 33,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,474. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.