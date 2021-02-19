Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. 299,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

