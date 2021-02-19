Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.29.

Schneider National stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

