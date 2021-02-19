Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Trading Down 0.3%

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €31.00 ($36.47) and last traded at €31.60 ($37.18). 2,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.70 ($37.29).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.24. The company has a market cap of $278.84 million and a P/E ratio of 48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.41.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies systems and components for the railway, automotive, and capital goods industries. It operates through three segments: Mobile Transportation Technology, Stationary Transportation Technology, and Components. The Mobile Transportation Technology segment offers door and boarding systems for buses, trains, and commercial vehicles, as well as interior fittings for rolling stock; systems fitted with safety technology and boarding equipment for trams, metros, suburban and regional trains, and high-speed intercity trains; and sanitary systems, as well as related installation, commissioning, maintenance, and after-sales services.

