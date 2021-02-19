Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €5.10 by Morgan Stanley

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €5.10 ($6.00) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.79 ($7.99).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.62 ($7.79) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €6.59 and a 200-day moving average of €6.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

