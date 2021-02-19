Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:SIS traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,087. The company has a market cap of C$850.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. Savaria has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$18.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

