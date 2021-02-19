Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.
TSE:SIS traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,087. The company has a market cap of C$850.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. Savaria has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$18.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
About Savaria
