Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 481.1 days.
SASOF stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.
Sasol Company Profile
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.