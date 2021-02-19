Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 481.1 days.

SASOF stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

