Sarissa Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) Trading Down 1.3%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 19,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 34,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRSAU. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,585,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,086,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,926,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,260,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

