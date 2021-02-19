Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to $14.75 at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $14.25 to $14.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAND. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.04 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 549,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,964,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,186 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

