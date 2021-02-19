San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading Up 13% After Dividend Announcement

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 425,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 120,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%.

The firm has a market cap of $199.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

