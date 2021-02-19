salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.91. 68,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.