Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $3.00. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 695,941 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.