Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 44.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $206.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.71. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,912 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

