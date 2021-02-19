Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 44.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $206.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.71. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,912 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.