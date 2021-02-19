Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Sells $1,807,005.60 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $206.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $214.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.71.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Saia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Saia by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Saia by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.