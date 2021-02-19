Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $3,382,699.04 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $206.27 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $214.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after purchasing an additional 172,453 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.