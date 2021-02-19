Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $3,382,699.04 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $206.27 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $214.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after purchasing an additional 172,453 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
