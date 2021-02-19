SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0735 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $750.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,320.89 or 0.99495637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.56 or 0.00577987 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.22 or 0.00861270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00246794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00157552 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.