Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 493,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 379,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

