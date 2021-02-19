RWC Asset Management LLP Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.66. 442,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

