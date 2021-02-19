RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 4,210 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up about 1.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Kansas City Southern worth $48,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.31. 9,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,450. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

