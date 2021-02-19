RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 3,881 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 352,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 156,846 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 246,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.