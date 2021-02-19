RWC Asset Management LLP Invests $7.88 Million in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 865,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 385.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $62,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 294,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,960,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.