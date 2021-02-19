RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,710,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,270,000. Vale accounts for about 11.1% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vale at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vale by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Vale stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 951,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,779,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

