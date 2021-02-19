RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Invests $42.30 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 387,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,304,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 194,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

