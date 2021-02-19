Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 90,015 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $52,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $105.37 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

