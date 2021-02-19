Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,684 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,795,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $62,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

SYF opened at $36.65 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.