Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,091 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Coupa Software worth $65,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,226,298.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total value of $873,233.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,931 shares of company stock worth $50,123,529. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.16.

Coupa Software stock opened at $369.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $370.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -173.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

