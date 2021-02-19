Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.50% of PetIQ worth $49,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $34.24 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $982.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

