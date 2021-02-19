Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,126 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 87,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $56,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,428 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 123.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,735 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,320,975. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

